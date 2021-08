If you're a fan of Seth MacFarlane and Hulu's The Orville then you were probably feeling pretty happy & hopeful about what Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals for the streamer, had to say about not just the third season but also the show's future (more on that in a minute). With filming on Season 3 looking to be wrapping pretty soon, editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be series star) Tom Costantino and the fine folks are offering fans a very cool gift for all of their support and patience over the course of the series' run. So remember those "I Survived 3 Years" and "Kaylon Pit Crew" production stickers you've seen posted online? Well, apparently a whole lot of you saw them and fell in love with them. So Costantino took to Instagram to offer the designs to download for free (and to thank the folks who made it happen). Here's a look at the two designs: