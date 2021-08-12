Cancel
Connecticut State

Teenage girl, 16, shot in the chest at Danbury Fair Mall, police looking for suspect

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHruC_0bP6rPKg00

A teenage girl was shot at the Danbury Fair Mall on Wednesday.

Danbury police and Connecticut State Police both responded to the mall around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired inside the mall.

Police say they found the 16-year-old was shot in the upper chest area. The mall was immediately put into lockdown. The girl was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Police added that it is unknown how many suspects were involved or if they were still inside the mall.

Tyreef Mahboob of Danbury was near where the shots were fired.

“I was walking into the mall from the parking lot outside of Macy’s.  I had just walked into the mall, and I was, you know, looking down at my phone, texting, and  I was walking out of Macy’s going into the mall entrance," Mahboob. "I just heard a loud popping noise, so my head, right away I just jumped up and was like what the heck was that. Somebody either dropped something, or that was a gunshot.”

“I hesitated for a while, and then I just see people frantically running towards me,” he said, “So I started to back up and saw like a 16-year-old girl running past me, crying, saying her friend just got shot. Then I saw more and more people running and seeing that it’s the pandemic, people have masks on, so I didn’t know who was the shooter, so I turned around and ran out of there as well."

Mahboob added, “People were frightened, you know.  They were frightened, they were running frantically.  Again, the girl crying, not sure if that was her friend that got hit. People were panicking, tripping over each other.  Everybody just got caught off guard.

Police say the victim's name is being withheld. Officers are still inside the mall "systematically" clearing the building.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

Related

