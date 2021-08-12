Chicago weather radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 2AM, storms could produce tornadoes

The Chicago area is bracing for more severe storms capable of producing tornadoes Wednesday night.

is in effect for the following counties until 2 a.m.: Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will in Illinois; and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter in Indiana.

There is the risk for a few tornadoes, especially near the Wisconsin border, ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Schwarz said those storms are expected to weaken as they move southeast and out of the area after midnight.

A tornado that touched down in DeKalb County Monday ripped apart a barn near Esmond.

Much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana is under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather - a level 3 out of 5 - according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A fast-moving complex of storms prompted severe thunderstorm watches and warnings as they raced through the Chicago area Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts as high as 62 mph were reported in Naperville and 68 mph in Plano about 10 a.m. There were over 100 flights canceled at O'Hare Airport, as well.

Streets were littered with tree damage, and many branches ended up on houses, leaving neighbors shaken.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said there were numerous trees down throughout the city after the storm blew through Wednesday morning. City officials were also checking on reports of damaged homes, but there were no reported injuries.

In Mendota, a city official said many trees and power lines were knocked down, but there didn't appear to be damage to any homes, and no injuries were reported. Much of the city is without power, however.