As part of a yearlong celebration of the 150th+1 anniversary of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour, the blessing of Christian education will be celebrated Sunday. Psalm 90:16, which is the basis for the theme, “Celebrating our Past, Embracing our Future,” says, “Let your work be shown to your servants and your glorious power to their children.” Passing the Christian faith to children and the next generation has been essential in the history of the congregation and led to the establishment of Immanuel Lutheran School in 1874.