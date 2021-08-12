Mets rally to beat Nationals in Game 1 of doubleheader

At 7:07 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Brandon Drury dunked a single over a drawn-in Nationals infield and the Mets took their first lead in a week. Drury’s eighth-inning RBI single allowed the Mets to come from behind to beat the Nationals, 8-7, at Citi Field, after trailing for most of the afternoon. It was just their third win in their last dozen games — a stretch that saw them go four consecutive contests without taking a single lead. Before the eighth inning on Wednesday, the Mets hadn’t been on top since the final pitch of their victory over the Marlins last Wednesday in Miami.