The Bills took left tackle Dion Dawkins off of the COVID-19 reserve list last week, but it will be some time before he’s back to his customary spot with the first team. While Dawkins has worked with trainers and done some individual drills since coming off the list, he has not done any team work. Bills head coach Sean McDermott suggested that will remain the case for a while because Dawkins is a ways off from being in playing shape.