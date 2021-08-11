Cancel
Energy Industry

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country's Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected and left traces of pollution along the scenic coastline. The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in...

