WATCH: Tyrese Maxey throws out first pitch for Philadelphia Phillies

By Adam Luckett
kentuckysportsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Maxey is fresh off his rookie season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 20-year-old is looking to become a household name in Philadelphia. After averaging 14 points and 3.2 assists per game while helping Kentucky claim an SEC title in 2020, Maxey scored 8 points per game for the Sixers last season starting a handful of games and playing 15.3 minutes per night. This was a solid first step for the young pro, and the former Wildcat is beginning to make a name for himself in “The City of Brotherly Love”.

