We Need To Unpack This Mystery About Jughead's Past On Riverdale

With the tension building all around The CW's Riverdale, this week's episode takes a jump back in time instead of another time jump, and for good reason. With Hiram (Mark Consuelos) looking to redefine the word "bad" in "big bad", what better time than now for Riverdale's kingpin to share his backstory with Reggie (Charles Melton)? "Honestly, it's all about Mark Consuelos. Mark joined us in season 2 and he's been such a terrific addition to the show. He's been completely up for being our big bad. He's such a good actor and we've never really done an episode that focused on Hiram in a really deep way," explained showrunner and EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa about why now was the right time to tell Hiram's story. "It was so great to have Michael [Consuelos] do that episode and I think it was really special for Mark and Michael. And I do feel like we're building to quite a thing with Hiram this season so it's good to understand what makes him tick a little bit more. It's a very off-the-beaten-path episode but we can't wait for people to see it." Now here's a look at what's ahead with a preview for "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge":