Bureau County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Illinois. Target Area: Bureau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bureau County through 900 PM CDT At 833 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Princeton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near DePue around 840 PM CDT. Spring Valley and Ladd around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dalzell. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 53 and 72. Interstate 180 between mile markers 8 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

