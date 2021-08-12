Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macon, Schley, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macon; Schley; Sumter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN MACON...EASTERN SCHLEY AND NORTHEASTERN SUMTER COUNTIES At 935 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clearview, or near Oglethorpe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oglethorpe, Montezuma, Andersonville, Andersonville National Historic, Clearview, Bumphead, Fountainville, La Crosse, Pennington and Bartlett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH