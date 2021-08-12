Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Wabash River below Clay City. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 21.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 21.2 Thu 8 am CDT 20.6 19.2 9.2

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, IL
City
Clay City, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Richland County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Moisture#The Little Wabash River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy