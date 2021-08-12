Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Wabash River below Clay City. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 21.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 21.2 Thu 8 am CDT 20.6 19.2 9.2