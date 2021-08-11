Cancel
Why rental cars (if you can get one) are worse than ever this summer

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenting a car is hard. Joanna Heath recently discovered just how hard when she attended a family wedding in a remote part of western Arizona. The Chevy Blazer she and her husband picked up in Las Vegas looked fine on the outside. But upon closer inspection, it wasn’t. “It had...

Hawaii Stateboardingarea.com

AutoSlash Saved Me $1300+ on 2 Hawaii Car Rentals (Final Results)

Good afternoon everyone. On May 27, I wrote PSA: Rental Car Rates are Sky High, Book ASAP. In that post, I shared my bewilderment at the sky high rental car rates, especially in Hawaii. I needed 2 small / economy rental cars for Lihue and Kona for a 9 day trip and the cheapest prices available were $1,967.98 total for both rentals. At that time, I had about 2 months before my Hawaii trip, so I put all my trust and faith in AutoSlash to find me cheaper rental cars. Less than 2 weeks later (June 9), I wrote AutoSlash Already Saved Me $400 on 2 Rental Car Reservations. Saving $400 in less than 2 weeks was a great start, but I hoped AutoSlash could continue to find me cheaper rental cars. 2 weeks after that (June 21), I wrote AutoSlash Saved Me Another $500 on 2 Rental Car Reservations. I had already saved $900 on my 2 rental cars in less than a month and almost cut the cost of the rental cars in half. Luckily, AutoSlash was not done working their magic. In this post, I will share my final results and show you how AutoSlash saved me more than $1,300 on my 2 rental cars.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

Here’s Exactly How to Book a Last-Minute Summer Rental (Without Breaking the Bank)

The conclusion of summer means a return to work and school schedules, whether you’re an adult, a kid, or a member of a household with both. Although the season doesn’t officially end until late September, the looming start of school causes folks to hold on to those last days of summer. But before you load up those backpacks, it might be worth dusting off your suitcase and taking advantage of the last chance to head somewhere new.
Carscarthrottle.com

This 420kg Beast Is One Of The Strangest Modern Racing Cars You'll Ever See

The BRC BR53 is an extremely light racing car powered by a turbocharged Suzuki motorbike engine. Racing cars are all about function over form, but often, it just so happens that aerodynamic purposefulness results in something decent looking. The cars you see here, on the other hand, are rather peculiar to the eye on first inspection.
Travelautotrader.com

Here’s Why it’s Still Very Hard to Find a Rental Car

Renting a car used to be easy. You’d plug in your travel dates, compare prices online, maybe search around for a money-saving coupon code, and then pick the vehicle and rental car company that best suited your needs. And then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Travel came to a near standstill...

