Why rental cars (if you can get one) are worse than ever this summer

Good afternoon everyone. On May 27, I wrote PSA: Rental Car Rates are Sky High, Book ASAP. In that post, I shared my bewilderment at the sky high rental car rates, especially in Hawaii. I needed 2 small / economy rental cars for Lihue and Kona for a 9 day trip and the cheapest prices available were $1,967.98 total for both rentals. At that time, I had about 2 months before my Hawaii trip, so I put all my trust and faith in AutoSlash to find me cheaper rental cars. Less than 2 weeks later (June 9), I wrote AutoSlash Already Saved Me $400 on 2 Rental Car Reservations. Saving $400 in less than 2 weeks was a great start, but I hoped AutoSlash could continue to find me cheaper rental cars. 2 weeks after that (June 21), I wrote AutoSlash Saved Me Another $500 on 2 Rental Car Reservations. I had already saved $900 on my 2 rental cars in less than a month and almost cut the cost of the rental cars in half. Luckily, AutoSlash was not done working their magic. In this post, I will share my final results and show you how AutoSlash saved me more than $1,300 on my 2 rental cars.