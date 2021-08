ESCANABA, Mich (WJMN) – 75 antique military vehicles made their way into the Upper Peninsula as part of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association historic convoy. “We have been traveling along the Yellow Stone Trail, which a lot of people really aren’t aware of. It was developed early in this century and it runs from Plymouth Rock all the way to Seattle through Yellowstone National Park,” Dan McCluskey the commanding officer of the MVPA said. “So, we are celebrating that particular nationally named road and following it from Aberdeen, SD to Conneaut, OH.”