PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As coronavirus concerns mount across the country and states are reporting record-shattering surges in cases, the Biden administration is looking to give the fight against COVID-19 a new shot in the arm. The Biden administration is expected to announce that everyone should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated. It comes as COVID-19 cases are going up while vaccination rates are slowing down. “I’m a little concerned about the cases rising and the delta variant,” said Tom Czekki, who’s vaccinated. For Czekki, he’s already vaccinated, so what are the options to provide further protection? UPMC’s Dr....