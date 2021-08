The Detroit Pistons start their summer league on Sunday in Las Vegas against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 pm Eastern time on ESPN2. As the team starts putting the roster together, I wanted to start profiling the individual guys on the team who may be unfamiliar to many. Cade is the undisputed star of the show, and we here at DBB have broken down Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza, so now it is time to start moving on to the rest of the roster.