Flashback: Wendy Davis’ famed Texas Senate filibuster to stop anti-abortion bill

With one tap of the microphone around 3:30 a.m. in the U.S. Senate chamber, Ted Cruz derailed Texas Democrats’ hope of Congress passing federal voting legislation — at least until September. Cruz’s heroic efforts on behalf of his party to stop what he called “a federal government takeover of elections” were a relatively painless endeavor that reportedly took around 15 minutes. Compare that to Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado’s all-night filibuster in Austin to stop a state bill to limit voting access. In this Tale of Two Filibusters, Alvarado’s was more Dickensian, to be sure. While Alvarado in Austin had to drone on about legislation for the better part of 15 hours — unable to sit, lean or take a bathroom break — a filibustering senator in Washington need only utter the phrase “I object.” Sure, Cruz once did a real filibuster to the tune of Green Eggs and Ham but this week, his epic stand felt more like, well, a lazy vacation in Cancun. By the way, Sen. Cruz, you promised us leg irons. Where are the leg irons? Texas’ junior senator recently boasted that as a former state solicitor general, he knows the law and “there is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the Legislature from being able to do business.” Politifact rated the claim false because no law or court ruling makes it “clear” whether the same binding devices used to restrain rapists and murderers could be used to haul runaway Texas Democratic lawmakers back into the House chamber to vote on a misguided Republican voting bill. When the Texas Supreme Court ruled this week that lawmakers could indeed be arrested, Republicans rejoiced. Texas posse in effect against those fugitive Dems! Cruz claimed he was right all along and demanded a correction from the fact-checking organization. Of course, Politifact never disputed the arrest part, only the use of restraints reserved for criminals, and the court didn’t rule on that. So, well done, Politifact. But senator, if we see a single photo of a fugitive Dem shuffling along in heavy leg irons — and we’re pretty sure Fox News would be on top of that development like flies on a rib roast — we’ll issue you an apology ourselves. Come to think of it, we haven’t seen a photo of any House Democrat being arrested at all, not even the one who seems to be crying “nanny nanny boo boo” the loudest with a lawsuit challenging the warrant for his arrest: state Rep. Gene Wu of Houston. The Texas Supreme Court quickly overruled the Houston judge who provided Wu and other Democrats temporary legal shelter, and officials reportedly have started visiting homes. But if House Republicans are hoping to keep the arrests low-key, so as to avoid any martyr-making videos Dems could repurpose in TV campaign ads, they should think twice about knocking on Wu’s door. His wife, a reporter with ABC-13, has easy access to a TV camera. The most disastrous optics would be the arrest of the House’s most veteran and venerated member, state Rep. Senfronia Thompson of Houston. We pity the fool who tries to force Ms. T in a squad car in her pearls. To be sure, Democrats won’t go back without a fight. “Hell no,” state Rep. Celia Israel of Austin told a New York Times reporter who inquired about her return. “I didn’t sacrifice my business, my family time and crispy tacos just to go down to walk into the House floor and help them pander to 5 percent of the electorate.” Crispy tacos? We can think of better things to miss about Texas. Chief among them: live Texas music. We’re broken up that we won’t ever again get to hear the high lonesome voice of Lone Star folk-country legend Nanci Griffith, as news broke Friday of her passing. Our admiration will never fade for the songwriter from Seguin who could find inspiration from details as minute as an elevator ding and who wove the tales of ordinary people into what Chronicle music writer Andrew Dansby called “little shadowboxes: lovingly assembled collections of details and stories that she sung with loving empathy.” Taking our own inspiration from her song “Love at the Five and Dime,” the most important thing we can celebrate about Griffith’s career is that “she made the Woolworth counter shine” and she was a true believer in the transcendence of a well-crafted lyric. Thankfully, not the last of the true believers, though. Lucinda Williams and Jason Isbell more than qualify. And if this damn pandemic hadn’t gotten in the way, plenty of parched Texas music lovers would have been drinking in Isbell’s mournful ballads and Williams’ genre-defying, soulfully strung ruminations on Wednesday night at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. As it was, the performance was canceled over a dispute regarding COVID-19 safety standards. Isbell wanted attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry but his record label claimed the venue wouldn’t comply. Fox 26 morning anchor Sally MacDonald promptly disputed that, tweeting that the issue was one of timing, not refusal of the venue to implement stricter protocols. How did she know? Twitter users had a theory, pointing out that she is the daughter of the pavilion’s CEO, Jerry MacDonald. “She prolly shoulda said that!” Isbell tweeted. Yeah, prolly. And all the school superintendents and local officials across Texas suing Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on local mask requirements should turn to the governor and let him know where they got their inspiration to test higher authority: “We learned it from watching you!” they should say. As Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton vow to fight the litigious rebels trying to keep kids and families safe, they should also take heart that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Both Abbott and Paxton, in their roles as past and present AG, waxed poetic about their sacred duty to sue the federal government when they felt it was pushing them around. Now, they’re doing the bullying. And karma is having a good laugh. Let’s just hope she’s wearing a mask. Who among us hasn’t done the early morning walk of shame? But few among us has had to do it every day for weeks in front of TV cameras trained on our every move. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has walked the gauntlet past the media mob, his hoodie mostly concealing his downward gaze, each day of preseason training camp even if he won’t travel with the team to the first preseason game. But this week, he finally had enough, turning to the gaggle of reporters, raising his hands incredulously, and asking, “Why are you all always filming me every day? It’s the same (expletive.)” Good question. We can only assume it has something to do with the 22 women who have sued Watson alleging various forms of sexual misconduct or the Texans fans out there who have a right to track the dismal prospects of a team they still loyally claim as their own.