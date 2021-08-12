Cancel
Flashback: Wendy Davis’ famed Texas Senate filibuster to stop anti-abortion bill

By Jamie Hancock
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years ago in the summer of 2013, former state Sen. Wendy Davis spent 13 hours on her feet trying to block the Texas Senate from passing a restrictive abortion bill. On Wednesday, state Sen. Carol Alvarado began a filibuster to try to thwart an elections overhaul bill, the latest of more than 100 filibusters over the past 72 years, according to the Texas Legislative Reference Library.

