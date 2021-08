Bam Adebayo reached for an American flag and beamed while he draped it around his shoulders, and paraded around the court at the Saitama Super Arena on Saturday. He was an All-Star for the first time in 2019 and went to his first NBA Finals last year. Now, only two years after being cut by the national team ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Adebayo is an Olympic gold medalist after anchoring the United States’ defense in its 87-82 win against France in the championship game of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Saitama, Japan.