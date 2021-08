OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hours after both San Francisco and Oakland officials announced mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for teachers, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday morning announced that the state would extend the mandate to all California school employees. Newsom made the announcement that the state would require all school employees including teachers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing during an appearance at Claremont Middle School in Oakland. After an introduction from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Rep. Barbara Lee, Newsom took to the podium and made the announcement, noting that they were united in their focus on safe and responsible...