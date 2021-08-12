Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul disclosure shows his wife bought stock in COVID-19 treatment in late filing

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCvf3_0bP6jFSy00

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) disclosed on Wednesday that his wife purchased stock in Gilead Sciences, a company that manufactures a COVID-19 treatment, in February 2020, when information regarding the coronavirus was just beginning to come to light.

The revelation came in a disclosure from the senator’s office, filed 16 months after the 45-day deadline imposed by the Stock Act, which is meant to prevent insider trading, The Washington Post reported.

The senator's wife, Kelley Paul, an author and former communications consultant, reportedly invested between $1,000 and $15,000 in Gilead Sciences with her own funds.

That company produces the antiviral drug remdesivir, which former President Trump was given when he tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Kelsey Cooper, Rand Paul’s communications director, told The Hill in a statement that the senator realized that the form disclosing his wife’s investment was not transmitted properly when he was preparing to file his annual paperwork for last year.

She said he “promptly” notified the filing office and asked for his guidance. The Kentucky Republican ultimately filed both reports today.

She also noted that Kelley Paul made the investment “using her own earnings,” adding that it was “an investment which she has lost money on.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted remdesivir emergency use authorization in May after the drug showed promising results during a clinical trial. In October, the FDA gave the treatment full approval.

The agency, however, reversed its move later that month, recommending against the drug being used as a treatment to fight COVID-19 after a World Health Organization-sponsored study raised concerns about its effectiveness, according to the Post.

Gilead reportedly made $2.8 billion on the drug.

The drug, however, was recognized on Feb. 24, 2020, when the assistant director-general of the World Health Organization said it was the only known drug that “may have real efficacy” at treating the virus, the Post reported.

That announcement was reportedly two days before Kelley Paul bought stock in Gilead.

On Feb. 25, the National Institutes of Health announced that it would begin a clinical trial for the drug.

Cooper told the Post that Rand Paul did not attend any briefings that focused on COVID-19. Eight days after his wife made her investment in Gilead, he was the only senator to vote against an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill.

Rand Paul, an ophthalmologist, was the first senator to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. He has repeatedly battled with White House adviser Anthony Fauci on various topics relating to COVID-19, including mask wearing and pinpointing the origins of the virus.

Comments / 14

The Hill

The Hill

321K+
Followers
32K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kelley Paul
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Insider Trading#Gilead Sciences#The Washington Post#Republican#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Metcalfe County, KYWBKO

Sen. Rand Paul’s wife speaks out about controversial Gilead investment

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul disclosed that his wife purchased stock in Gilead, a company that makes COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir back in February of 2020. Sen. Paul waited more than one year to make this disclosure. Under a 2012 law called the Stock Act, which was enacted to stop lawmakers from trading on insider information, any such sale should have been reported within 45 days.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
hillcountrynews

‘They don’t feel any consequences.’ Why Rand Paul isn’t likely to pay for stock disclosure

The odds of Rand Paul facing a penalty for his severely delayed disclosure of a stock purchase are slim, based on recent history of similar cases in the U.S. Senate. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Timothy L. O'Brien: Congress’s financial conflicts go beyond Rand Paul’s wife

Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, took the Senate floor almost 10 years ago to condemn financial conflicts of interest plaguing Washington. “People should not profit off of their involvement in government,” he said. “They shouldn’t profit off of special relationships. They shouldn’t profit off of special knowledge they gain in the function of serving the people.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Rand Paul's awful week

The 'dog ate my disclosure form' excuse for failing to report for 16 months his wife's purchase of stock in a company that makes a Covid treatment is merely a coda to a symphony of simpering coming from Paul and other Republicans, writes Paul Begala. It gets dangerous, however, when the Kentucky Senator peddles misinformation on masking, for which YouTube rightly benched him.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Rand Paul over wife’s Covid drug investment: ‘Absolutely wild’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out against Rand Paul and other congressional members who have bought and sold stocks while in politics.“It is absolutely wild that members of Congress are still allowed to buy and sell individual stock. It shouldn’t be legal,” she said in a tweet on Thursday.“We’ve introduced legislation to end the practice, but as one can imagine it’s a very uphill battle to pass,” the New York congresswoman added. “This shouldn’t even be controversial though!”The statement came after Senator Rand Paul, a Republican of Kentucky, revealed that his wife bought stock in a company that makes...
Congress & CourtsKLFY.com

Sen. Rand Paul calls suspension from YouTube a ‘badge of honor’

(NEXSTAR) — Sen. Rand Paul will have to pick a new platform on which to criticize the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week after YouTube temporarily banned the Kentucky Republican. YouTube representatives told Politico that Paul was banned for a week for spreading misinformation about the virus, including...

Comments / 14

Community Policy