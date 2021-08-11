Watch now: Andy Dalton on facing Miami in practice and in the game

Dalton will start Saturday's preseason opener against Miami but may be removed after one drive, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. It sounds like Dalton will play one or two drives, depending on what happens with the first. Meanwhile, rookie Justin Fields is scheduled for far more playing time, likely replacing Dalton in the first/second quarter and then playing into the second half. Matt Nagy has made multiple comments about Dalton being his starting quarterback, but an impressive August from Fields could have the Bears coach singing a different tune come September.