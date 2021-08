Spike Lee pays tribute to how his hometown of New York City overcame both the September 11th attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic in NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½, a new four-part “documentary essay” that unveiled its first trailer on Monday. The series premieres Sunday, August 22nd on HBO, and will available to stream on HBO Max. Just as he explored the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans for his HBO series When the Levees Broke, Lee shines a light on New York’s recent twin tragedies through over 200 interviews with people from all walks of life. Along with interviewing local politicians and...