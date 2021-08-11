Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Anthem, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, far north Phoenix, far north Scottsdale. This includes the following streams and drainages Grapevine Wash, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, New River, Galloway Wash, Cottonwood Creek, and Deadman Wash.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
New River, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Pdt#Target Area#Doppler#Grapevine Wash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former NATO commander speaks to CNN about the Taliban's takeover. Retired US Army Gen. Wesley Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, told CNN's Rosemary Church that despite the Taliban having committed to an opaque "general amnesty" for all Afghans, the group has "a long track record of doing the opposite."
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy