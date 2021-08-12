Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * Until late Friday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.9 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 31.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Kelly`s Lake Lane, 1160N, is inundated. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 31.9 Wed 7 pm CDT 31.5 24.9 21.5