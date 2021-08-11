Voters will decide whether to lift marijuana ban in Ignacio

Ignacio residents will decide whether to allow marijuana-related business inside town limits – or not – during the April 2022 elections. When Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, the town of Ignacio opted out of the idea. Since then, Ignacio has prohibited all marijuana-related businesses, whether they deal with medical or recreational use, cultivation, testing, manufacturing or retail. But in response to community feedback questioning the ban, the town board decided to take it to the ballot.