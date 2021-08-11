MLB The Show 21 best pitchers to use in Diamond Dynasty

The PLAY: 1H Los Angeles Angels +155 P Sandoval (LHP), D Price (LHP) Must Start. Let's get the bad stuff out of the way. Nearly all the team data here clearly indicates the Dodgers, aside from the Angels arriving on a modest three game winning streak. But when heading to the starting pitching, give the advantage to the Angels. Patrick Sandoval is emerging as the ace of this Halos staff. The lefty possesses one of the best swing and miss changeups in the game and he's been throwing well enough for long enough to indicate this is not just a short term spike. David Price is starting to settle in now as part of the Dodgers rotation and and he gets to face an Angels lineup that isn't all that good vs. lefties on the road. I'm taking this one on value as I rate the game close to a tossup early on with Sandoval against Price. At the price being offered, I feel the Angels are worth a F5 gamble tonight.