Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

8-12-21 wisconsin poll finds unsettling feelings about government

radioplusinfo.com
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new poll finds a majority of Wisconsin residents think both state and national government is broken and there is also a growing feeling that the state is on the wrong track. The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday also found dropping approval ratings for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and steady ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. About a third of respondents said they weren’t confident in the results of the 2020 election and a wide majority of Republicans who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 said they have no plans to get inoculated.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Government#Republicans#Ap#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy