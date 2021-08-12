Cancel
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Indianapolis Road Course NXS Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
speedwaydigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team are heading to their second consecutive road-course race Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After a 13th-place finish last Saturday on the road course at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Herbst plans to take what he learned at The Glen and apply it to this enhanced race weekend where Herbst and his Xfinity Series brethren will practice and qualify before competing in the 62-lap race. Saturday’s Indianapolis 150 at the Brickyard marks the series’ sixth road-course race of 2021. Herbst’s best finish on a road course this season is seventh, earned July 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

