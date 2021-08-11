Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Beshear COVID-19 video 8/11/21

metropolisplanet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor calls on Kentuckians to take action as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb. “We’re having another alarming day in our battle against COVID-19, as cases, hospitalizations and now deaths continue to escalate because of the delta variant,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

www.metropolisplanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Tennessee Statemetropolisplanet.com

Tennessee governor allows opt-out of student mask requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of coronavirus-related mask mandates in K-12 schools. The order comes after a few districts issued mask requirements for students. Lee also said he won't call a special legislative session requested...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

GOP Politicians Who Oppose Mask, Vaccine Mandates Test Positive For COVID-19

Several Republican politicians who opposed mask and vaccine mandates have tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott, R-TX, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The governor, who has been fully vaccinated against the virus, is not experiencing any symptoms, his office said in a statement. "Governor Greg Abbott...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Washington Post

The rebellion against pro-Trump, anti-mask GOP governors is gaining steam

Let’s state this up front: GOP governors are not required by some higher Trumpian law to use official powers to actively thwart efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Some are choosing not to do that: In South Dakota, the governor left decisions about mask mandates to local officials, and in Arkansas the governor admitted that an earlier ban on them was an “error.”
Public Healthwhmp.com

COVID-19 News for Western Mass 8-5-21

(Undated) -Staff members in Massachusetts skilled nursing facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Baker Administration has announced that long-term care staff and employees must have their first vaccine dose by September 1, and be fully vaccinated by the first day of October. The Mass. Nurses Association opposes the new policy, but did issue a statement saying they recommend its member nurses do get the vaccine if they haven’t already.
Kentucky Statemetropolisplanet.com

Team Kentucky update 8/12/21

“Every school system, you need to be following this,” the governor said. “Those that are trying to find a way out, just remember you’re facing the same COVID as everybody else.”
Hickman County, KYmetropolisplanet.com

Hickman County High School students and teachers protest masks

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY– Students, staff and teachers left Hickman County High School, Friday morning, after school officials began asking any individual inside the building to wear a mask. Superintendent Casey Henderson told Local 6's Kalea Anderson that the school district decided to start enforcing the mask requirement after the Kentucky...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy