CHICAGO – Reliever John Curtiss had gotten off to a shaky start with the Milwaukee Brewers but that didn’t make the news Wednesday any less difficult to take. An examination revealed Curtiss had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, which almost certainly will require Tommy John reconstructive surgery and force him to miss the rest of this year as well as the entire 2022 season. The good news is that the Brewers will control his contract for three years beyond that.