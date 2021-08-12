Cancel
Manheim, PA

Have you seen her? Woman withdraws thousands from bank using fake identity

FOX 43
FOX 43
 6 days ago
Manheim Police are searching for a woman who, after claiming to be someone else, withdrew money from a bank account that was not her own.

According to police, the woman walked into a BB&T in Manheim Township at 10 a.m. on July 24, where she withdrew $8,500 after falsely convincing the teller that she was the account's owner.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this woman to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

