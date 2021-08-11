Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch NBA summer league

By FTW Staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrWoC_0bP6P8rw00

The New York Knicks will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Summer League action on Wednesday night from Las Vegas.

The Knicks are coming off a 94-86 win over the Pacers as they brought their summer league record to 1-1 on the young season. They continue to be led by Immanuel Quickly with 32 points, 8 assists, 2 steals on Monday. As for the Lakers, they have some solid prospects playing in the summer league including Joel Ayayi, Austin Reaves, and Devontae Cacok.

Here is everything you need to know including streaming options for all the games on Wednesday night.

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • When: Wednesday, August 11
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Summer League Schedule

Wednesday, August 11, Las Vegas

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV, live stream: fuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, live stream: fuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV, live stream: fuboTV

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m ET, ESPN2, live stream: fuboTV

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

New York Knicks (-6.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

O/U: 168.5

Want some action on the NBA Summer League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devontae Cacok
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Tv Channel#The New York Knicks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Summer League#Pacers#Las Vegas Milwaukee Bucks#Espn2#Nba Tv#Orlando Magic#New Orleans Pelicans#Fubotv Toronto Raptors#Golden State Warriors#Fubotv Utah Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Timberwolves trade is focused on Malik Beasley to L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two years but they have not been shy about adding pieces when needed. That has continued this offseason and the front office might not be done just yet. The Minnesota Timberwolves could link up in a potential trade in hopes of retooling.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons the Utah Jazz are built to counter the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will field a star-studded roster in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Utah Jazz still have a chance to be the better team. The Utah Jazz have had a meaningful-but-understated offseason to date, adding quality rotation pieces in Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall while retaining veteran floor general Mike Conley Jr. None of these moves necessarily broke the internet, however, each represents a logical addition to a squad that finished the 2020-21 NBA regular season a league best 52-20.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency 2021: Malik Monk, Lakers agree to deal as Los Angeles adds needed shooting, per report

Malik Monk is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Monk was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, but was quickly crowded out of their backcourt by other additions. Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball have solidified themselves as Charlotte's backcourt moving forward, and after the Hornets surprisingly landed UConn guard James Bouknight at No. 11 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Monk became expendable. The Hornets did not make him a qualifying offer and he became an unrestricted free agent.
NBAABC30 Fresno

Sources: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers to highlight NBA's Christmas Day schedule

A showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers will highlight the NBA's Christmas Day schedule, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition to the star-studded, cross-country clash, the Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the New York Knicks. That game will be a rematch of a first-round playoff series that saw Trae Young become a Madison Square Garden villain,as the Hawks eliminated the Knicks in five games.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

The NBA’s 5 Christmas Day Games Have Been Announced

Well NBA fans, Christmas came early. The NBA announced its five-game slate for Christmas Day this year in an official release on Tuesday afternoon, as first reported by Marc Stein. The schedule features 10 of the league’s top teams, making for some exciting match-ups on Dec. 25. Here’s a look...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy