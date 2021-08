If there is one underrated lake in South Carolina that deserves more love, it’s surely Lake Hartwell. Situated on the border of South Carolina and Georgia, Hartwell is a man-made reservoir from parts of the Savannah, Tugaloo, and Seneca rivers. It’s rather large, even though it is only half the size of South Carolina’s largest lake, Lake Marion. But Hartwell has something Marion doesn’t: eight campgrounds alone that are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Eight! Unfamiliar with the reputation the Corps has for their campground management? It’s fantastic.