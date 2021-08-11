Cancel
Stocks

3 Very Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some compelling reasons to buy the dip in energy stocks. For one, CAPEX in the energy sector remains quite low despite the rebound in price. Additionally, demand for oil and natural gas has proven to be quite resilient over the past year despite the shutdowns and decrease in economic activity. Therefore, investors should look to add the following energy stocks: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA), and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). .Since the stock market bottomed in March of last year, energy stocks have experienced a strong rebound. Of course, the biggest factor has been the sharp turnaround in oil and natural gas prices. This is largely due to demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels, while supply remains constrained.

