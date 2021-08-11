Value Stock of the Week: Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), a stock in our POWR Value service, just had a stellar quarter,/ The company is expected to benefit from continued demand for used cars sales and services. Read more to learn why this highly undervalued stock belongs in your portfolio.Over the past couple of weeks, value stocks are once again moving higher. One value stock, in particular, has the potential to move higher in the weeks and months ahead. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations located in the United States, U.K., and Brazil.www.investing.com
Comments / 0