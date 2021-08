You will learn why it has been greener on the other side of some farm fields in Door and Kewaunee counties on Tuesday. Peninsula Pride Farms and the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farms will host a field day to discuss the benefits of regenerative farming. Restoring soil biodiversity and rebuilding organic matter is the goal of regenerative agriculture, which locally has been done by farmers planting into other active crops. The concept of “planting green” is something Duane Ducat says they have done at Deer Run Dairy in Kewaunee for the last few years. He says it has had a positive impact in the short time they have done it.