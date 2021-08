With his skills in the back and his ability to score, Elias Zuniga is The Madera Tribune’s Boys Soccer Most Valuable Player. The Coyote defender combined a nose for goal and the strength and courage of a captain to, not only lead the Coyotes to a strong 2021 campaign, but also the Most Valuable Player award on the All-Madera Tribune team and a spot on the County/Metro Athletic Conference’s First Team list. Zuniga’s future with the Coyotes can only mean big things are ahead for the program. The sophomore dominated on the pitch both in attack and in defense and put that on full display twice against the Edison-Fresno Tigers where he scored three goals and two goals the next game. Zuniga’s playoff performance was nothing short of inspiring with a goal and an assist. If the Coyotes want to challenge for a CMAC title, having Zuniga in the fold is a good start.