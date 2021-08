Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter Lindsie was a topic of conversation during this week’s episode of Chrisley Confession. He acknowledged that he said he wouldn’t talk about Lindsie or Kyle anymore. But, that changed when Lindsie took to Instagram to announce her divorce. Todd admits that he’s been slammed with the press. And, they want to know if he has a statement on Lindsie’s divorce. He also acknowledged that this was a bad week for Lindsie because of the TMZ headline she landed in as well. So, he decided to issue a statement on that too.