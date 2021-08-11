Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Poll: 61% of Coloradans support key provisions in Democrats’ budget bill

By Kathy Lingo
Posted by 
North Denver News
North Denver News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the U.S. Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bipartisan package of $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, Colorado progressives touted new polling showing strong support for the next item on President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ agenda: a $3.5 trillion budget bill that would raise taxes on wealthy earners and corporations while boosting funding for social programs and the clean-energy transition.

www.thecherrycreeknews.com

Comments / 0

North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for North Denver

 https://northdenvernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Colorado Senate#Senate Democrats#The U S Senate#Americans#Democratic#Alg Research#Republicans#Hart Research Final#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Democrats unveil blueprint for $3.5T budget reconciliation bill

Senate leaders released a fiscal 2022 budget resolution Monday that directs a dozen committees in the Senate and 13 in the House to write what will amount to a $3.5 trillion package that would implement major changes in health care, social and climate policy. Within that figure the Democrats' budget...
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Colorado senators tout key provisions in infrastructure bill

As the final details in the long-awaited infrastructure package are squared away, Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have pushed for key amendments to help the state, including improving water infrastructure and expanding broadband access. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the bipartisan plan Saturday, but...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Senate approves Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

How Congress will attempt the biggest expansion of U.S. social programs since FDR

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate last week passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill and an even larger budget blueprint that would pave the way for historic changes in U.S. health, education, climate and tax policies. The two measures are roped to each other, reflecting Democrats’ strategy to pass what could be bipartisan with Republicans — […] The post How Congress will attempt the biggest expansion of U.S. social programs since FDR appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Poll from progressive group finds bipartisan support for voting rights bill

A poll from the progressive group Data For Progress shows widespread support for a set of voting rights reforms being pushed by Democrats in Congress, suggesting that the issue could be an area where the party could achieve another much-needed public image win before the midterms.In data released by the group on Wednesday, roughly 35 per cent of likely GOP voters and and even 50 per cent of independent voters say they support the For The People Act when told about the legislation’s anti-gerrymandering and anti-dark money provisions. The legislation is also supported by eight in ten Democrats.Individual pieces...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

The key parts of Democrats’ $3.5T budget resolution

Here are the key parts of Democrats’ $3.5T budget resolution: Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled a $3.5 trillion budget resolution they aim to pass without Republican support, paving the way for boosting spending in a number of key areas in line with the president’s legislative agenda through a process called reconciliation.
Fast Company

SNAP benefits increase: Here’s how to calculate how much more you’ll receive

On Monday, the Biden administration gave the green light to historic updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), reports NPR. The SNAP program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is what provides food-purchasing assistance to no- and low-income individuals in the United States. As the...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Pentagon to Americans stuck in Afghanistan: You’re on your own

When asked what the United States plans to do to help the more than 15,000 Americans trapped in the Taliban’s terrorist regime, the Pentagon offered the most demoralizing response possible. “We’re gonna get everyone that we can possibly evacuate evacuated, and I’ll do that as long as we possibly can...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: McCarthy and McConnell demand briefing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and are demanding a classified briefing from the Biden administration on the government's plan to ensure safe passage for U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. Why it matters: By demanding an official briefing for the so-called "Gang of Eight" on...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Only half of Florida voters support re-electing DeSantis and Rubio, but they’re still polling ahead of likely Democratic challengers

Slightly more than a year in advance of Florida’s gubernatorial primary, a poll released Wednesday found Democrat Charlie Crist in a slightly better position than Nikki Fried as the candidate to go up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The survey, paid for by the gaming company BUSR and conducted by a well-rated firm, Susquehanna Polling and Research, found DeSantis with 46% of the vote to ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy