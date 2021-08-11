Poll: 61% of Coloradans support key provisions in Democrats’ budget bill
As the U.S. Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bipartisan package of $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, Colorado progressives touted new polling showing strong support for the next item on President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ agenda: a $3.5 trillion budget bill that would raise taxes on wealthy earners and corporations while boosting funding for social programs and the clean-energy transition.www.thecherrycreeknews.com
Comments / 0