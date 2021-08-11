Cancel
Music

St. Vincent & Jack Antonoff Perform On The Electric Lady Studios Rooftop

thewoodyshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Antonoff returned to the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City for another live performance. This time, the Bleachers frontman was joined by frequent collaborator St. Vincent for a live rendition of 'What'd I Do With All this Faith?'. St. Vincent provided background vocals for the live...

Lorde
Jack Antonoff
#Rooftop#The Electric Lady Studios#The Nail Salon
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

