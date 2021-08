Get rid of those indirectly killing us, wrecking economy. "Governor [DeSantis] says there will be no lockdowns, closures, restrictions" regarding the wearing of masks at schools ["DeSantis to block schools from mandating masks," July 31]. Is this real? The COVID-19 infection rate is soaring here in Florida, our hospitals are now at capacity, and the CDC has announced that fully vaccinated people can be asymptomatic carriers of the COVID-19 virus, infecting the unvaccinated, thereby advising the wearing of masks by those who have been fully vaccinated.