Morgan City, LA

THEIRING JEROME CHARLES

By Editorial
Daily Review
 8 days ago

Theiring Jerome Charles, 53, a native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Friday July 30, 2021 at 2:25 a.m. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 12 noon until funeral services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. 70380. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Funeral Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday August 12, 2021 at 2 p.m.

