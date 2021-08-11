Braun, Wilcox Say Vax Requirement ‘Heavy-Handed,’ But Providence, Democrats Approve

Legislation to exempt certain public school districts from a state law that prohibits mask mandates was filed in the Arkansas House and Senate on Wednesday. House Bill 1003 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, applies to school buildings, school buses or other congregate educational settings within public school districts where children under 12 may be present during times dedicated for academic purposes if the district has a 14-day coronavirus infection rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents based on data from the state Department of Health of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.