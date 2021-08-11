Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, WA

Braun, Wilcox Say Vax Requirement ‘Heavy-Handed,’ But Providence, Democrats Approve

By Claudia Yaw / cyaw@chronline.com
Nisqually Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Variant: State Mandate Follows Providence’s Own Policy. Officials at Providence — whose Centralia and Olympia hospitals care for the bulk of Lewis County’s severe COVID-19 cases — say they support Washington’s new vaccine mandate for state employees and health care workers. But some of the area’s Republican lawmakers are critiquing the requirement, which is unlikely to be well-received in mostly-unvaccinated Lewis County.

www.yelmonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
City
Centralia, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.t. Wilcox
Person
Andy Billig
Person
Laurie Jinkins
Person
John Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Organized Labor#Vax#Senate#Centralian Republican#House#Republicans#Aberdeen#State#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsshepherdexpress.com

Republicans Strike Down Evers’ $165 Million Legal Marijuana Plan

It was inevitable, really, given Wisconsin’s Republican legislators: last month, the state’s budget committee struck 384 items from the budget proposal brought forth by Gov. Tony Evers, including marijuana legalization. In total, the Republican committee removed nearly $3.5 billion in revenue from the governor’s plan, punching an irreparable hole in the 2021-2023 state budget.
Congress & Courtschaindrugreview.com

PCMA: Senator Braun’s proposed infrastructure amendment hurts seniors, increases taxpayer costs

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) president and CEO JC Scott issued the following statement on the proposed amendment by Senator Mike Braun (R, Ind.) in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) legislation:. “The Senate’s inclusion of a provision to delay the Medicare rebate rule in the infrastructure legislation is...
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Stop the vaccine mandate’ movement erupts across Washington

A movement is growing in Washington that’s pushing back against vaccine mandates. Protests have been popping up all across the state, including in Olympia, Lake Stevens and Bellingham. State employees and health care workers are now required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or potentially lose their jobs. Gov....
clarindaherald.com

Wash. state schools chief seeks vax requirement

The Superintendent of Public Instruction for Washington State is urging the governor to expand a vaccination requirement to include all public school employees in the state.
Washington StateNisqually Valley News

Commentary: Governor’s Vaccination and Mask Mandates Trample Washingtonians’ Personal Rights, Should Be Rescinded

There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the governor’s recent vaccination mandate, issued on Aug. 9. We share the concern many constituents in the 20th Legislative District, and beyond, have expressed. We do not support the governor’s mandate conditioning the employment for most state employees and health care workers on being fully vaccinated.
Public HealthWMDT.com

Lawmakers urging Gov. Hogan to renew State of Emergency

MARYLAND – As the clock struck midnight in Maryland on Sunday, Governor Larry Hogan’s Catastrophic Public Health Emergency came to an end. House leaders are now calling on Governor Hogan to renew it. “If we have this extension, various resources will be given to various communities and populations to have so they can be safe and address this increase in numbers that we’re looking right now,” said Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes.
Public HealthNisqually Valley News

Letter to the Editor: Collaborate to Fight This Pandemic

I am asking the Washington GOP to please stop fighting Governor Inslee’s health measures. There have been no measures to fight COVID coming from the Washington Republicans, only these measures to fight Inslee. Please stop being the party of “no” and collaborate to fight this pandemic. On Aug. 11, The...
Fox News

Newsom signs bill granting taxpayer funded healthcare to elderly illegal immigrants

California has become the first state in the nation to provide taxpayer funded health benefits to elderly illegal immigrants. California’s governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, signed AB 133 into law Tuesday which opened the state's Medi-Cal rolls to illegal aliens 50 years and older in a move that the governor referred to as a "major milestone."
EducationCamden News

Bills filed to amend state’s mask mandate ban

Legislation to exempt certain public school districts from a state law that prohibits mask mandates was filed in the Arkansas House and Senate on Wednesday. House Bill 1003 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, applies to school buildings, school buses or other congregate educational settings within public school districts where children under 12 may be present during times dedicated for academic purposes if the district has a 14-day coronavirus infection rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents based on data from the state Department of Health of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
News-Democrat

Highland District 5 superintendent calls state legislature ‘cowards’ over mask mandate

Highland District 5 schools will comply with the state mandate to require masks, even as parents threaten to order their children not to obey. Superintendent Mike Sutton and several board members expressed frustration Aug. 11 with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state board of education, as earlier mandates had left the question of masking to individual districts.
Public HealthPosted by
Arkansas Times

Legislature OKs governor’s declaration of state of emergency

With little fanfare, the Arkansas House and Arkansas Senate, meeting separately as committees of the whole, did not object to Governor Hutchinson’s recent renewed declaration of a state of public health emergency in the COVID crisis. Under new law, legislative “review” — essentially approval — is required for a governor’s...
HealthSt. Louis American

Medicaid ruling rejects state’s final stall attempt on expansion

State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge (D, 78th District) is demanding that Gov. Mike Parson call a special legislative session to provide funding to nearly 300,000 Missourians who are now covered under Medicaid. Aldridge’s plea came in a letter to the governor following Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem’s decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy