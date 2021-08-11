Braun, Wilcox Say Vax Requirement ‘Heavy-Handed,’ But Providence, Democrats Approve
Delta Variant: State Mandate Follows Providence’s Own Policy. Officials at Providence — whose Centralia and Olympia hospitals care for the bulk of Lewis County’s severe COVID-19 cases — say they support Washington’s new vaccine mandate for state employees and health care workers. But some of the area’s Republican lawmakers are critiquing the requirement, which is unlikely to be well-received in mostly-unvaccinated Lewis County.www.yelmonline.com
