Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq l TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, and MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier American cannabis retailer, today announced that Tilray has acquired the majority of the outstanding senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) of MedMen that were originally held by certain funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners, LLC and other funds (collectively, “GGP”). The acquisition provides Tilray with a path, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, to obtain a significant equity position in MedMen through conversion of the Notes and exercise of associated warrants (the “Warrants”) following U.S. cannabis legalization (or Tilray’s waiver of such condition).In connection with the sale of the Notes, MedMen and GGP amended the restrictive covenants and extended the debt maturity to 2028 to provide MedMen the flexibility to execute on its growth priorities and explore additional strategic opportunities. In addition, MedMen separately announced today a significant equity investment from a private placement of MedMen Shares (as defined below) and warrants to a group of investors.