Portman Statement Opposing Democrats’ Partisan $3.5 Trillion Tax and Spending Spree

US lawmakers on Monday laid out a $3.5 trillion budget framework, calling it the "most consequential" social spending plan since the 1930s, and launching what are expected to be tough congressional negotiations over the programs it covers. The 10-year budget blueprint pushes Congress towards the next step in President Joe Biden's ambitious vision for his first term in office, following on the heels of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which the Senate is expected to approve Tuesday in a 11:00 am (1500 GMT) vote before the measure is sent to the House of Representatives. The dollar amount is staggering, almost matching the size of Germany's economy in 2020. The budget resolution "will be the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR (President Franklin Delano Roosevelt) and the New Deal of the 1930s," said independent Senator Bernie Sanders, chair of the Budget Committee.