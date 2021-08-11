Portman Statement Opposing Democrats’ Partisan $3.5 Trillion Tax and Spending Spree
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement on his vote against the $3.5 trillion budget resolution passed by Senate Democrats:. “Congress should focus on helping grow our economy and get back on the path of strong growth we saw before the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Senate Democrats passed a budget that paves the way for their $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree that will cost jobs and undermine our economy. This is exactly the wrong approach for our economy, and similar to the $1.9 trillion stimulus spending bill enacted by Democrats this spring, will only drive inflation higher.www.portman.senate.gov
