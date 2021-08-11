Cancel
Dems renew push on elections bill that GOP vows to block

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee elections bill. They’re pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Early Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his plan for floor action in September on the bill. The measure would affect virtually every aspect of the electoral process, from curbing the influence of big money in politics and limiting the partisan considerations in the drawing of congressional districts to expanding options for voting. Republicans say the bill amounts to a partisan takeover of elections.

