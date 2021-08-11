Nick Saban reveals why Jahleel Billingsley missed start of fall camp

Alabama announced the terms of Nick Saban’s new contract at the school, and the numbers are unsurprisingly eye-watering. While Saban’s base salary remains the same, the Alabama coach’s talent fee got a big hike in his new extension, which runs through the 2028 season. In 2023-24, Saban will become the first college head coach to make eight figures annually when his salary jumps to $10.3 million. The final six years of the deal are all over $10 million, topping out at $11.5 million in 2028-29.