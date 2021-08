The second round of advance child tax credit checks for up to $300 per child went out to 36 million eligible families on Friday. The monthly payments will continue through December, and you'll get the rest of the credit with your refund next year. Between now and 2022, you can get a total of up to $3,600 for each kid -- depending on their age and your income. The IRS portals are essential for guaranteeing your family gets the right amount and that your household details are up-to-date.