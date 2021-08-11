Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Woman in her 20s found shot to death in alley in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood

By libor.jany@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman whose body was found early Wednesday in a Folwell neighborhood alley. Officers were called at about 7:10 a.m. to a report of a person down after sanitation workers making their morning rounds found the woman lying on the ground. She was found in an alley behind the 3600 block of N. Knox Avenue, just west of Folwell Park.

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Alley#Home Security#Star Tribune
