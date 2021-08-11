Woman in her 20s found shot to death in alley in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman whose body was found early Wednesday in a Folwell neighborhood alley. Officers were called at about 7:10 a.m. to a report of a person down after sanitation workers making their morning rounds found the woman lying on the ground. She was found in an alley behind the 3600 block of N. Knox Avenue, just west of Folwell Park.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0