HPD Arrests August 3 – 8

On August 3, 2021 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Damontre Woods, 26, of Hope, AR and Kahil Sharp, 27, of Hope, AR. Mr. Woods was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic act, and a warrant served for domestic battery in the 3rd degree. Mr. Sharp was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of South Hervey St. in Hope, AR. Woods and Sharp were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.